Deer season could spell trouble for cars and pocketbooks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s deer season in Indiana, and not just for those looking to bag a buck, but also for those looking to avoid them on the roads.

Bartley’s Paint and Body Shop owner Kevin Calhoun says they’ve already seen vehicles that have hit deer, and they don’t expect it to slow down.

“This time of year is usually when we start trying to prep and make sure that we’ve got open locations for tow-ins and things of that nature,“ says Calhoun. “When deer start running, we will start getting an influx of tow-ins of non-drivable vehicles just like the one you see here.”

Hitting a deer can leave a dent in more than just your car.

In 2022, AAA Spokesperson Nick Chabarria says the median price for repair costs was $6,466.

Those numbers aren’t calculated for 2023 just yet, but Chabarria says it’s not likely they went down, so AAA is urging people to be careful and check to see if their insurance covers them if they hit a deer.

“Typically between the middle of October all the way through January, we know that deer are moving as they’re in their mating season, and that of course can create some additional hazards,” says Chabarria. “With the time change, there’s less daylight hours, so it makes it a little bit harder to see in the mornings and the evenings. Now is a time that motorists really need to be extra cautious for deer on the roadways.”

Calhoun says what’s different about this year isn’t the deer, they’re always around, but the impact the UAW strike might have on getting your car back on the road after an accident.

“All the local vendors are doing the best that they can do, but at the end of the day what they have on their shelves is all they have the availability to get unless they can find another vendor that’s willing to sell it to them,” says Calhoun.

“What we keep hearing from all the manufacturers is they don’t have the raw materials to make things, so you might have the plastic to make this outer part,” says Calhoun, “but they might not have the boards or the chips to make the rest of the electronic board to make this operate.”

With peak rutting season quickly approaching, a UAW strike with subsequent parts shortages, and increased costs for repairs, Calhoun says local body shops could be looking at a long deer season.

“Unfortunately, as the strike goes forward, we’re seeing less and less parts available with more and more things going on back order,” explains Calhoun.

However, he says if you are in an accident, all hope isn’t lost.

Calhoun says he and other shops will continue working with what they have to get you back on the road as soon and as painless as possible.

AAA dropped these tips to keep yourself safe on the road:

Scan the road – Look ahead while driving! This may seem like an obvious one, but too often, we get caught up in our driving distractions. We may lose focus on what’s ahead. If you can spot a deer (or any other animal) ahead of time, it will give you time to react appropriately.

Use high beam headlights – This will aid in spotting a deer ahead of time. High beams help spot animals’ reflective eyes and increase your overall field of vision.

Be cautious at dawn and dusk – Dusk and dawn are peak times for deer-related auto-accidents. Knowing when deer are most active can help prevent you from hitting a deer with a car.

Always wear your seatbelt – According to the Insurance Information Institute, the chances of getting injured when hitting an animal are much higher if you don’t have on your seatbelt.

They also lay out these tips in the event that hitting a deer is inevitable:

Don’t swerve. By far, one of the biggest mistakes you can make right before you hit a deer is swerving. Swerving can seem correct in the moment, but this can cause you to hit another vehicle or someone’s property. This situation now changes your collision’s entire nature and can also seriously injure you or another driver.

Don’t speed up . Contrary to popular belief, speeding up before hitting a deer will not do you any favors. It can cause more damage to you and your vehicle.

Apply the brakes. Hold onto your steering wheel, apply the brakes and try your best to come to a complete stop as soon as you can. Braking is the safest way to hit a deer and will cause significantly less damage than the alternative.

After you hit a deer, there are also things you can do:

Move off the road. Moving off the road keeps other drivers and you safe. Turn your hazard lights on and move out of traffic. If your vehicle is inoperable, still try your best to get it in a safe spot.

Report if the deer is on the road. Reporting the accident can help on many fronts, but especially if the injured deer is still in the roadway.

Assess damage to vehicle. If you’re going to make a claim, you may want to snap a few pictures of the vehicle damage. It will help you and your insurance provider when processing the claim.

Don’t automatically assume your car is ok to drive! Once you’ve taken all the necessary steps after hitting a deer, you’ll want to move on with your life. But don’t assume your car is ready to drive off. Thoroughly assess your car and any damages before driving off. Calling for help may be needed.

