DCSO: 18-year-old killed in crash after tractor goes into ditch, flips upside down

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to the intersection of CR 1000 N. and CR 775 E. Odon where officials say a fatal crash happened late Tuesday night.

Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says when they arrived on scene they found a tractor upside down in a ditch.

The sheriff’s office says they identified the driver of the tractor as 18-year-old Kevin Knepp.

According to deputies, an investigation revealed Knepp was driving northbound on CR 755 E. when for an unknown reason, the vehicle veered off the road and into a ditch.

Officials say this caused the tractor to flip upside down, landing on Knepp.

This is an ongoing investigation.

