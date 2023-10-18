DCSO: 18-year-old killed in crash after tractor goes into ditch, flips upside down
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to the intersection of CR 1000 N. and CR 775 E. Odon where officials say a fatal crash happened late Tuesday night.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says when they arrived on scene they found a tractor upside down in a ditch.
The sheriff’s office says they identified the driver of the tractor as 18-year-old Kevin Knepp.
According to deputies, an investigation revealed Knepp was driving northbound on CR 755 E. when for an unknown reason, the vehicle veered off the road and into a ditch.
Officials say this caused the tractor to flip upside down, landing on Knepp.
This is an ongoing investigation.
