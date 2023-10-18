Ceremony this weekend will honor the lives lost to lynchings in Posey County

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials are preparing for a commemoration ceremony this weekend in Mount Vernon honoring the victims of lynchings that took place in 1878.

This Saturday is the one year anniversary of a project put together by former Mount Vernon High School Student, Sophie Kloppenburg.

The project was a memorial bench and historical marker commemorating the scene of seven African American lynchings in Posey County in 1878. The project was a collaboration with the University of Southern Indiana College of Liberal Arts Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Committee.

”Part of the placement of the bench is to allow for a place for people to sit down and to reflect,” explains Dr. Kristalyn Shefveland, USI Assistant Dean of the College of Liberal Arts. “Understanding that the materials you might find on a historical marker might be quite jarring. Allowing for it to be a place for peace after generations of strife, is one of our goals for this commemoration.”

The one year anniversary event will take place Saturday, October 21, at Alexandrian Public Library in Mount Vernon where there will be speakers at 10 a.m. and the commemoration ceremony will take place at 6 p.m.

