Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Breezy & Warmer

5/18 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
5/18 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:58 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer as high temperatures ascend into the lower 70s.  Tonight, becoming mostly cloudy as lows dip into the mid-50s.

Thursday, becoming mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. High temperatures remaining in the lower 70s behind southerly winds. The severe weather threat is low. Thursday night, mostly cloudy with scattered showers as low temps dip into the lower 50s.

Friday, becoming mostly sunny and breezy as high temperatures ease into the upper 60s. Friday night, mostly clear and cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Saturday, mostly sunny and breezy as high temps remain in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Custer
Attacked umpire in Warrick Co. now facing child sex crime charges
Luis Segoviano
Agents: Man gets someone else to claim casino jackpot to avoid taxes
West Side Nut Club announces winner of half pot
Evansville family wins West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot
Jessica Ferguson
Police: Poor living conditions, fentanyl filled syringes prompt mom’s arrest
Wounded Palestinians arrive to al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City,...
Blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital; Hamas and Israel trade blame as Biden heads to Mideast

Latest News

Warmer temps, scattered showers, cooler weekend
Warmer temps, scattered showers, cooler weekend
10/17 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
10/17 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast
Warmer temps, scattered showers, cooler weekend
10/17 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
10/17 14 First Alert 11 a.m.