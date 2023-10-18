Breezy & Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer as high temperatures ascend into the lower 70s. Tonight, becoming mostly cloudy as lows dip into the mid-50s.

Thursday, becoming mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. High temperatures remaining in the lower 70s behind southerly winds. The severe weather threat is low. Thursday night, mostly cloudy with scattered showers as low temps dip into the lower 50s.

Friday, becoming mostly sunny and breezy as high temperatures ease into the upper 60s. Friday night, mostly clear and cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Saturday, mostly sunny and breezy as high temps remain in the upper 60s.

