Albion Fellows Bacon Center hosts annual Flowers on the Lake event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Albion Fellows Bacon Center hosted the annual event Flowers on the Lake.

The event was also co-hosted by USI Sexual Assault & Gender Violence Prevention Group.

Flowers on the Lake is a ceremony designed to honor those whose lives have been taken due to domestic violence.

Based on the poem, “I Got Flowers Today,” by Paulette Kelly, the event invites community members to gather in memorial of the lives lost, as well as to show support to both survivors and those still living with abuse.

”Probably the biggest benefit is just to educate people about this problem,” said Albion Fellows Bacon Center director, Gina Gist. “A lot of people think domestic violence is something that’s behind closed doors but it affects one out of every four women and one out of every seven men. So everyone knows someone who is a victim of domestic violence.”

A bell rang out for the 77 people who died from domestic violence last year in Indiana.

