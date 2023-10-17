Why hasn’t the Morton Ave. Warehouse rubble been cleaned up yet?

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One year ago, Evansville firefighters canvassed the rubble of the Morton Avenue Warehouse, putting out hotspots and tending to a nearly one million square foot fire.

A year removed, the same rubble remains, and no cleanup looks to be happening in the near future.

“It’s a big aggravation for us because obviously it’s still there,” Evansville Garage Door Owner Jeff Rothschild said. “There are people in there daily who are scavenging, ravaging the metal products.”

People in the Jimtown neighborhood tell 14 News the cleanup hasn’t really come yet. They say it’s been a slew of scrap metal folks who have made their way to the site of the rubble, trying to find what they can.

So why is the mess still there one year later?

We reached out to the City of Evansville’s Mayor’s Office, and they provided us with a statement.

It reads:

“In this case, the responsibility for the cleanup of private properties lies with the respective property owner.”

That respective property owner is listed as Morton Ave Warehouse Incorporated, who we tried to reach out to, but their phone number is disconnected. On last contact with one of the shareholders in the company, he said he didn’t know who to contact for the incorporated business.

“It’s just an eyesore for our community, we need to do better,” Rothschild said. “The Garvin Street fire, that was cleaned up pretty quick, this one is still an eyesore and it’s still a big mess, and it’s unsafe.”

The Mayor’s Office resonates that message in their statement:

“In the best interest of our community, we encourage the property owner to move forward with necessary steps.”

There are crews out at the site, sifting through the rubble left behind. When we spoke to them, they couldn’t tell us who they worked for, or what they were doing there.

So, the question remains: will it be cleaned up?

At this point, it’s unclear, and the City of Evansville has yet to advise whether or not the owner could face fines or citations because of it.

We also checked with Evansville Police to see if there were any active investigations into the business or its owner(s), and they said not at this time.

