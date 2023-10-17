Warmer temps, scattered showers, cooler weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunshine finally broke through on Tuesday and temperatures climbed into the middle 60s. Southerly winds will help raise temps into the lower 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front will swing through the area Wednesday night through early Thursday. A few showers are likely before sunrise on Thursday. Rainfall amounts should range around a tenth of an inch in most locations. Scattered thunder is possible. Skies will clear on Thursday with early highs in the lower 70s. A second cold front may trigger a few more showers on Friday morning. Cooler air moves in for the weekend with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Partly sunny and dry through early next week.

