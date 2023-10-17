VCSO asking drivers to avoid U.S. Hwy 41, Inglefield Rd. area due to crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office are asking drivers to be careful as they respond to a crash headed northbound on U.S. Highway 41.

They say that crash happened near Inglefield Road.

Two vehicles were involved. The sheriff’s office showed pictures of a vehicle with heavy front end damage.

They are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

Traffic Alert: Two vehicle property damage crash NB US HWY 41 at Inglefield Rd. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/bqEo87keil — Vanderburgh Sheriff (@VandSheriff) October 17, 2023

