VCSO asking drivers to avoid U.S. Hwy 41, Inglefield Rd. area due to crash

By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office are asking drivers to be careful as they respond to a crash headed northbound on U.S. Highway 41.

They say that crash happened near Inglefield Road.

Two vehicles were involved. The sheriff’s office showed pictures of a vehicle with heavy front end damage.

They are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

