VCSO asking drivers to avoid U.S. Hwy 41, Inglefield Rd. area due to crash
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office are asking drivers to be careful as they respond to a crash headed northbound on U.S. Highway 41.
They say that crash happened near Inglefield Road.
Two vehicles were involved. The sheriff’s office showed pictures of a vehicle with heavy front end damage.
They are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.
Traffic Alert: Two vehicle property damage crash NB US HWY 41 at Inglefield Rd. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/bqEo87keil— Vanderburgh Sheriff (@VandSheriff) October 17, 2023
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.