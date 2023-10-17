USI hosting annual “Flowers on the Lake” ceremony in honor of domestic violence victims

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana is hosting their annual “Flowers on the Lake” ceremony Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say the event will take place at 4:30 p.m. in front of the Liberal Arts Center.

They say from there it will move to a ceremony at Reflection Lake.

The event is free and open to the public.

Leaders say the event is meant to honor those who died to domestic violence, and to raise awareness about the warning signs.

