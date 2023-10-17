USI to host Mayoral Debate on Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana will host an Evansville Mayoral Debate on Wednesday.

WNIN’s John Gibson will moderate the debate which includes Republican Natalie Rascher, Democrat Stephanie Terry, & Libertarian Michael Daugherty.

USI Political Science Professor Matt Hanka says that having the debate on the university campus will expose the students to the democratic process and develop informed voters.

”This is important for the future of our American Democracy to have an informed citizenry and it’s perfect to start with our students,” said Hanka. “I say this as a political science professor, a lot of my students have just. The purpose of going out and not only being informed but then using that information to vote.”

The debate will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the USI Performance Center on campus.

The event is open to the public and seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.