Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

10/17 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - We’re learning more about a deadly bicycle accident in Mt. Carmel.

Authorities say an 18-year-old was hit Thursday night while riding is bicycle on Highway one.

Evansville police are still looking for the man wanted in connection to the death of his child.

Last week, the child’s mother was arrested on neglect charges, including neglect causing death.

President Joe Biden will be traveling to Israel on Wednesday.

The visit comes as the war between Hamas and Israel rages on. It will be Biden’s second trip to an active war zone this year.

Tuesday marks one year since a massive fire on Morton Avenue tore through warehouses in the early morning hours.

Our Haley Kerby will join us live from where it all happened just ahead.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Side Nut Club announces winner of half pot
Evansville family wins West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot
Luis Segoviano
Agents: Man gets someone else to claim casino jackpot to avoid taxes
UPDATE: 18-year-old dies after being hit on bicycle in Mt. Carmel
UPDATE: 18-year-old dies after being hit on bicycle in Mt. Carmel
Joran van der Sloot is awaiting trial for federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.
Joran van der Sloot to reveal new details about Natalee Holloway’s death, source says
Elijah Shirley
Madisonville man facing multiple charges after arrested twice in same day

Latest News

10/17 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
10/17 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Owensboro Parks and Rec Dept. invites community to 2 Master Plan Meetings
Owensboro Parks and Rec Dept. invites community to 2 Master Plan Meetings
Owensboro Bishop ordains 3 Deacons in Africa
Owensboro Bishop ordains 3 Deacons in Africa
Open recreation program resumes at H.L. Neblett Community Center
Open recreation program resumes at H.L. Neblett Community Center