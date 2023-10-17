Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Three men arrested after gun and drug seizure in Owensboro

Three men arrested after gun and drug seizure in Owensboro
Three men arrested after gun and drug seizure in Owensboro(Owensboro Police Dept.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police Department officials say three Owensboro men were arrested police seized both guns and drugs.

Officials say Daviess County dispatch received information about two vehicles on the Wendell Ford Expressway were driving recklessly with occupants in one of the vehicles point a firearm at the operator of another vehicle.

According to a press release, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Frederica Street and West 25th Street in response to a collision involving one of the suspect vehicles.

As units responded to the collision, officers in another area saw the second vehicle involved and conducted a traffic stop.

Inside the vehicle, officers saw multiple loaded firearms. A search was eventually conducted where officers seized firearms, loaded magazines, hydrocodone pill, marijuana and a large sum of cash.

The suspects, Preston Williams, Tyler English and Aaron Dixon have all been arrested and booked into the Daviess County Jail.

Williams has been charged with the following:

• Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree

• Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

• Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified) (Enhancement)

• Trafficking in Marijuana (8 ounces less than 5 pounds) 1st Offense (Enhancement)

English has been charged with the following:

• Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree (6 Counts)

• Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified) (Enhancement)

• Trafficking in Marijuana (8 ounces less than 5 pounds) 1st Offense (Enhancement)

Dixon has charged with the following:

• Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree

• Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

• Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified) (Enhancement)

• Trafficking in Marijuana (8 ounces less than 5 pounds) 1st Offense (Enhancement)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Side Nut Club announces winner of half pot
Evansville family wins West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot
Luis Segoviano
Agents: Man gets someone else to claim casino jackpot to avoid taxes
Joran van der Sloot is awaiting trial for federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.
Joran van der Sloot to reveal new details about Natalee Holloway’s death, source says
UPDATE: 18-year-old dies after being hit on bicycle in Mt. Carmel
UPDATE: 18-year-old dies after being hit on bicycle in Mt. Carmel
Elijah Shirley
Madisonville man facing multiple charges after arrested twice in same day

Latest News

Important piece of Toyota’s history still making an impact on the community
Important piece of Toyota’s history still making an impact on the community
USI hosts annual “Flowers on the Lake” ceremony in honor of domestic violence victims
USI hosts annual “Flowers on the Lake” ceremony in honor of domestic violence victims
Attacked umpire in Warrick Co. now facing child sex crime charges
Attacked umpire in Warrick Co. now facing child sex crime charges
Elijah Roberts
Man with reckless homicide warrant arrested on drug dealing charges in Evansville