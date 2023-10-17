Three men arrested after gun and drug seizure in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police Department officials say three Owensboro men were arrested police seized both guns and drugs.

Officials say Daviess County dispatch received information about two vehicles on the Wendell Ford Expressway were driving recklessly with occupants in one of the vehicles point a firearm at the operator of another vehicle.

According to a press release, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Frederica Street and West 25th Street in response to a collision involving one of the suspect vehicles.

As units responded to the collision, officers in another area saw the second vehicle involved and conducted a traffic stop.

Inside the vehicle, officers saw multiple loaded firearms. A search was eventually conducted where officers seized firearms, loaded magazines, hydrocodone pill, marijuana and a large sum of cash.

The suspects, Preston Williams, Tyler English and Aaron Dixon have all been arrested and booked into the Daviess County Jail.

Williams has been charged with the following:

• Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree

• Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

• Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified) (Enhancement)

• Trafficking in Marijuana (8 ounces less than 5 pounds) 1st Offense (Enhancement)

English has been charged with the following:

• Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree (6 Counts)

• Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified) (Enhancement)

• Trafficking in Marijuana (8 ounces less than 5 pounds) 1st Offense (Enhancement)

Dixon has charged with the following:

• Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree

• Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

• Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified) (Enhancement)

• Trafficking in Marijuana (8 ounces less than 5 pounds) 1st Offense (Enhancement)

