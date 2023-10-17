Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Taking care of teachers: EVSC negotiation contract with teachers union

Taking care of teachers: EVSC negotiation contract with teachers union
By Robinson Miles
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Education officials are hard at work determining the ways teachers will be compensated in Evansville for the next two years.

Every two years, the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation meets with the Evansville Teachers Association to renegotiate their contract. What they determine in these talks makes a big difference for teachers, from their salary, to their benefits, and more.

Though they may sometimes disagree, EVSC administration and the Evansville Teachers Association do agree on at least one thing.

“We have one goal in mind: provide the best education possible for our students, and in order to do that we have to provide the best teachers in this entire area,” said EVSC Superintendent, Dr. David Smith.

School officials say they’ve held four bargaining sessions so far and both sides say they’re eager to see salaries for teachers increase. They say they’re helped in this through Indiana increasing the starting salary for teachers to $40,000.

Officials say they’re also looking to expand benefits like bereavement leave.

Even though they’re coming from different places, officials say the process really is about working together.

“I think some people have the misconception that you go in and one side will always win something,” said Evansville Teachers Association president, Lori Young. “It’s not normally like that. It is a true give and take on everything.”

They say they’re coming close to an agreement, and only have a couple items left to resolve.

Those on both sides say it’s a cooperative process, but emotions can sometimes get involved since the stakes are so high and they don’t always have the money to spend toward everything either side would like.

“We don’t have infinite resources and this proposal actually provides more income for teachers than the revenue that we’re receiving, but our teachers deserve every single penny,” said Dr. Smith.

The official negotiating period started on September 15, and they have until November 15 to finalize the agreement.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Side Nut Club announces winner of half pot
Evansville family wins West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot
Luis Segoviano
Agents: Man gets someone else to claim casino jackpot to avoid taxes
Joran van der Sloot is awaiting trial for federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.
Joran van der Sloot to reveal new details about Natalee Holloway’s death, source says
UPDATE: 18-year-old dies after being hit on bicycle in Mt. Carmel
UPDATE: 18-year-old dies after being hit on bicycle in Mt. Carmel
Elijah Shirley
Madisonville man facing multiple charges after arrested twice in same day

Latest News

USI to host Mayoral Debate on Wednesday
USI to host Mayoral Debate on Wednesday
Picture of what remains following the Morton Avenue Warehouse Fire, one year removed.
Why hasn’t the Morton Ave. Warehouse rubble been cleaned up yet?
NTSB issues preliminary report on Ohio Co. plane crash
Important piece of Toyota’s history still making an impact on the community
Important piece of Toyota’s history still making an impact on the community