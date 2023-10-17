Taking care of teachers: EVSC negotiation contract with teachers union

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Education officials are hard at work determining the ways teachers will be compensated in Evansville for the next two years.

Every two years, the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation meets with the Evansville Teachers Association to renegotiate their contract. What they determine in these talks makes a big difference for teachers, from their salary, to their benefits, and more.

Though they may sometimes disagree, EVSC administration and the Evansville Teachers Association do agree on at least one thing.

“We have one goal in mind: provide the best education possible for our students, and in order to do that we have to provide the best teachers in this entire area,” said EVSC Superintendent, Dr. David Smith.

School officials say they’ve held four bargaining sessions so far and both sides say they’re eager to see salaries for teachers increase. They say they’re helped in this through Indiana increasing the starting salary for teachers to $40,000.

Officials say they’re also looking to expand benefits like bereavement leave.

Even though they’re coming from different places, officials say the process really is about working together.

“I think some people have the misconception that you go in and one side will always win something,” said Evansville Teachers Association president, Lori Young. “It’s not normally like that. It is a true give and take on everything.”

They say they’re coming close to an agreement, and only have a couple items left to resolve.

Those on both sides say it’s a cooperative process, but emotions can sometimes get involved since the stakes are so high and they don’t always have the money to spend toward everything either side would like.

“We don’t have infinite resources and this proposal actually provides more income for teachers than the revenue that we’re receiving, but our teachers deserve every single penny,” said Dr. Smith.

The official negotiating period started on September 15, and they have until November 15 to finalize the agreement.

