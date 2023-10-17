Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Speaker’s Race – House set to vote

By Ashonti Ford
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Tensions are high on the hill as we are still without a Speaker of the House.

Last week the front-runner, representative Steve Scalise dropped out when it was apparent he wouldn’t have the 217 votes needed to move forward.

The leading Republican candidate is Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio. Jordan has a short record of passed legislation – he most recently served as chair of the House Judiciary committee. Jordan is also the chair of its controversial subcommittee which the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.

Democrats remain united behind Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York but members don’t have to vote for either of them…in fact, they can vote for someone not even elected to the House.

The Speaker of the House controls what goes on the floor of the chamber and that means, right now, nothing can move forward until a new speaker is chosen.

Currently, house seats representing Rhode Island and Utah are vacant which reduces the total number of members from 435 to 433.

The majority needed to win the speaker’s chair right now is 217

The floor vote will proceed with the clerk reading out the names of each member in alphabetical order. The members will shout their preferred candidate in response.

The votes continue until someone gets the 217 majority.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Side Nut Club announces winner of half pot
Evansville family wins West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot
Luis Segoviano
Agents: Man gets someone else to claim casino jackpot to avoid taxes
UPDATE: 18-year-old dies after being hit on bicycle in Mt. Carmel
UPDATE: 18-year-old dies after being hit on bicycle in Mt. Carmel
Joran van der Sloot is awaiting trial for federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.
Joran van der Sloot to reveal new details about Natalee Holloway’s death, source says
Elijah Shirley
Madisonville man facing multiple charges after arrested twice in same day

Latest News

Speaker’s Race – House set to vote
The Pentagon is preparing U.S. troops for potential deployment. (CNN, POOL, WORLD FOOD...
Biden to meet with Israeli leaders as the country's war with Hamas rages on
Any Republican can only lose four GOP votes if Democrats unanimously vote against them. (CNN,...
Rep. Jim Jordan faces uphill battle for House speaker
Israel has told residents to leave northern Gaza as it gears up for the next stages of its war...
Israel preps for ground offensive in Gaza