Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Police: Poor living conditions, fentanyl filled syringes prompt mom’s arrest

Jessica Ferguson
Jessica Ferguson(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a young child was removed from a home on Olive Street.

It happened back on September 16, but the child’s mother was just arrested Monday night.

Court records show there’s been a child neglect warrant for 34-year-old Jessica Ferguson since September 29.

Police say they were called to the home because someone reported hearing a child yell, “Let go” several times.

Officers say when they arrived, the child appeared to be very dirty.

They say three adults were there, but Ferguson, who is the child’s mother, wasn’t home.

Police say one of those adults appeared impaired and was passed out.

Officers say there was rotten food and garbage all over the home. In some spots, they say drywall had fallen, and the floor was completely covered with clutter and trash.

They say cockroaches and flies were everywhere.

Inside a bedroom, police say several syringes loaded with fentanyl were on a shelf, around four feet high.

They say when Ferguson got home, she told them she cleaned every day, but other people made the house messy.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Side Nut Club announces winner of half pot
Evansville family wins West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot
Luis Segoviano
Agents: Man gets someone else to claim casino jackpot to avoid taxes
Joran van der Sloot is awaiting trial for federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.
Joran van der Sloot to reveal new details about Natalee Holloway’s death, source says
UPDATE: 18-year-old dies after being hit on bicycle in Mt. Carmel
UPDATE: 18-year-old dies after being hit on bicycle in Mt. Carmel
Elijah Shirley
Madisonville man facing multiple charges after arrested twice in same day

Latest News

Water main break on Boonville New Harmony Road
Crews called to water main break in northern Vanderburgh Co.
Owensboro selected to host Special Olympics State Softball Tournament
Owensboro selected to host Special Olympics State Softball Tournament
New cruiser design for Union Co. school resource officer revealed
New cruiser design for Union Co. school resource officer revealed
USI hosting annual “Flowers on the Lake” ceremony in honor of domestic violence victims
USI hosting annual “Flowers on the Lake” ceremony in honor of domestic violence victims