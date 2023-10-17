Police: Poor living conditions, fentanyl filled syringes prompt mom’s arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a young child was removed from a home on Olive Street.

It happened back on September 16, but the child’s mother was just arrested Monday night.

Court records show there’s been a child neglect warrant for 34-year-old Jessica Ferguson since September 29.

Police say they were called to the home because someone reported hearing a child yell, “Let go” several times.

Officers say when they arrived, the child appeared to be very dirty.

They say three adults were there, but Ferguson, who is the child’s mother, wasn’t home.

Police say one of those adults appeared impaired and was passed out.

Officers say there was rotten food and garbage all over the home. In some spots, they say drywall had fallen, and the floor was completely covered with clutter and trash.

They say cockroaches and flies were everywhere.

Inside a bedroom, police say several syringes loaded with fentanyl were on a shelf, around four feet high.

They say when Ferguson got home, she told them she cleaned every day, but other people made the house messy.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.