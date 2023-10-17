Birthday Club
Owensboro selected to host Special Olympics State Softball Tournament
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro has been selected to host the Special Olympics State Softball Tournament and Team Skills Competition.

The tournament is returning to Owensboro for the first time since 2007.

According to a press release, that event is set for September 6, 2024 through September 8, 2024.

Officials say the event is expected to bring together 40 to 45 teams and more than 900 athletes and coaches from around the state.

Officials also say State Softball Tournament weekend is one of the biggest weekends on the Special Olympics Kentucky calendar. In addition to the competition, athletes will get together for a “Party at the Pier” Saturday night in downtown Owensboro.

