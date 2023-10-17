Birthday Club
Owensboro Parks and Rec Dept. invites community to 2 Master Plan Meetings

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Owensboro Parks Recreation Department is inviting the community to two Master Plan Meetings.

The meetings are for public input on who to improve the parks.

The Parks Department will also share what’s been collected so far for the Master Plan.

The first meeting is Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Parks and Rec administrative center on McJohnson Avenue, Wednesday’s meeting will be at 5 p.m. in the Dugan Best Recreation Center.

