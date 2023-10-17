Open recreation program resumes at H.L. Neblett Community Center

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - New tonight out of Daviess County, a program at the H.L. Neblett Center is back up and running.

Officials with the community center say they’re excited for it to be available again for the kids throughout the community after months of being closed.

The center offers a fun and safe place for kids to take part of after school programs.

Leaders of the community center say these programs is vital for the kids.

“All we doing is implementing processes and reaching out the the community, making sure parents know that we are still here,” said executive director, Martiza Meeks. “And we want to make sure we have programing available that can impact their lives so they can walk out and go home and teach their parents something.”

Officials are looking for sponsors and community partners to help keep the vision going and expose the children to positive activities and curriculums.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.