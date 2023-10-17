One Year Later: Evansville Garage Door recounts massive Morton Ave. warehouse fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tuesday marks one year since the massive fire on Morton Avenue tore through a warehouse in the early morning of October 17, 2022.

That fire burned across the block the entire morning, and smoldered for the next few days.

The Evansville Fire Department was called to the scene and spent several days there before that fire was completely out.

We’ve since learned the fire was started on the third floor of the building after someone started it to keep warm.

We also learned last year from Division Chief Larson that there were no injuries

Back in May, some of the debris was cleared, but a large part remains untouched.

During the fire, three other surrounding buildings were impacted.

Those businesses were at extreme risks, including Evansville Garage Doors which EFD was able to save.

Our 14 News Reporter Haley Kerby caught up with Jeff Rothschild from Garage Doors about how they’ve grown one year after the massive incident.

