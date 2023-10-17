New cruiser design for Union Co. school resource officer revealed

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A school resource officer’s cruiser has a new look in Union County.

Morganfield Police Officer Jimmy Lyon’s is the School Resource Officer for several schools in Union County.

His new vehicle wrap features logos for Morganfield Elementary, John Paul the 2nd Catholic School, as well as the slogan for the high school, “inspiring the champion within.”

Chief Deibler says he wanted Officer Lyon’s to have a cruiser that would inspire kids and give them an extra ounce of school spirit.

