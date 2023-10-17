Birthday Club
Man with reckless homicide warrant arrested on drug dealing charges in Evansville

Elijah Roberts
Elijah Roberts(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man found guilty in a Henderson murder case is now charged with dealing drugs in Evansville.

Drug Task Force Members say they got a tip that 25-year-old Elijah Roberts would be at a gas station on North Main Street Monday.

They say he was suspected of dealing drugs, and he had an active felony parole violation warrant out of Kentucky for reckless homicide and gun possession.

Along with U.S. Marshals, the Task Force set up surveillance. Police say when Roberts got out of his car, they tried to arrest him.

They say Roberts ran back to his car and tried to drive off.

After U.S. Marshals pinned his car with theirs, he and a passenger were taken into custody.

Police say power-like and leafy-like substances were all over the car, as if Roberts tried to rip up bags to destroy evidence.

They say it all tested positive for cocaine, meth, and marijuana.

In 2017, Roberts was found guilty of reckless homicide in the death of 17-year-old Autumn Burkhart in Henderson.

Police say he was in a shootout with Joshua Bumphus when Burkhart was hit.

