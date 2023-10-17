Man charged with sexual battery pleads guilty, child molestation charge dismissed

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man who was arrested earlier this year has pled guilty to sexual battery.

As we reported earlier this year, Ramon Will and his husband Steven were arrested facing sexual battery and child molestation charges.

The charge of child molestation was dismissed against Ramon in exchange for a guilty plea to sexual battery.

Ramon was sentenced to a year in jail. As for Steven, he is still facing those charges and has a review hearing scheduled for December 1.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.