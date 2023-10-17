Kentucky Wesleyan to host annual ‘Trunk or Treat’ event

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Wesleyan College will host their eighth annual ‘Trunk or Treat’ event on October 31.

According to a press release, the event will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the front lawn of the college.

Student organizations, fraternities, sororities, athletic teams and campus offices and programs will decorate trunks and candy will be available for kids.

The rain location will take place at the Jack T. Wells Activity Center at 3300 Frederica St.

School officials say parking is available in the Scherm Road parking lot, Yu Hak Hahn Center for the Sciences parking lot and the Foster Field parking lot.

