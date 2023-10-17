Important piece of Toyota’s history still making an impact on the community

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Leaders at Toyota are sharing a piece of their history, and believe it or not, it has nothing to do with vehicles.

It’s an automatic type G loom in the Experience Center at Toyota Indiana.

It’s used to weave cloth to make fabric.

It also plays a crucial part in Toyota’s foundation.

Sakichi Toyoda watched his mother work on a loom growing up in the 1800′s.

He then made his own. This time, it was an automatic one.

After selling his patent on the idea, he gave the proceeds to his son, who used it to start an automotive company - Toyota in 1937.

”It’s important for us to run it to show people the innovation behind it, because those are principles that the company is founded on, and really it’s neat. It’s a wow factor. We are one of only two facilities outside of Japan that has one of these and that also runs. The second is the British Museum in London,” said Toyota Indiana’s Stacy Carr

The loom still works and continues to make fabric.

