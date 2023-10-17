Hopkins County School receiving $1.5 million for program expansion

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Big money is coming down the pipeline for schools in Kentucky.

We know at least one western Kentucky school is getting funds.

Hopkins County is getting $1.5 million in grants over five years.

Officials say it’s for the Prichard Committee’s Kentucky Community Schools Initiative.

According to a news release, the grant will expand programs at Madisonville North Hopkins High School and Browning Springs Middle School.

It will also create a community director position.

The job will help provide resources to students and families.

