Hopkins County School receiving $1.5 million for program expansion
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Big money is coming down the pipeline for schools in Kentucky.
We know at least one western Kentucky school is getting funds.
Hopkins County is getting $1.5 million in grants over five years.
Officials say it’s for the Prichard Committee’s Kentucky Community Schools Initiative.
According to a news release, the grant will expand programs at Madisonville North Hopkins High School and Browning Springs Middle School.
It will also create a community director position.
The job will help provide resources to students and families.
