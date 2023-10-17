Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Evansville city park vandalized, officials say

Evansville city park vandalized, officials say
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville city park was vandalized Sunday night, according to officials.

Deputy Mayor and Parks Director, Steve Schaefer, posted pictures to social media of the restrooms at Vann-Pollack Park.

Shaefer says the locks were cut off and the sinks and toilets were demolished.

Our 14 News team is working to learn more on the situation.

We will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Side Nut Club announces winner of half pot
Evansville family wins West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot
Luis Segoviano
Agents: Man gets someone else to claim casino jackpot to avoid taxes
UPDATE: 18-year-old dies after being hit on bicycle in Mt. Carmel
UPDATE: 18-year-old dies after being hit on bicycle in Mt. Carmel
Joran van der Sloot is awaiting trial for federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.
Joran van der Sloot to reveal new details about Natalee Holloway’s death, source says
Elijah Shirley
Madisonville man facing multiple charges after arrested twice in same day

Latest News

Hopkins County School receiving $1.5 million for program expansion
Hopkins County School receiving $1.5 million for program expansion
Antler Alert: KYTC warning public of deer-related crashes
Antler Alert: KYTC warning public of deer-related crashes
10/17 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Hopkins County School receiving $1.5 million for program expansion
Hopkins County School receiving $1.5 million for program expansion