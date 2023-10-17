Evansville city park vandalized, officials say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville city park was vandalized Sunday night, according to officials.

Deputy Mayor and Parks Director, Steve Schaefer, posted pictures to social media of the restrooms at Vann-Pollack Park.

Shaefer says the locks were cut off and the sinks and toilets were demolished.

Our 14 News team is working to learn more on the situation.

We will update this story as it develops.

