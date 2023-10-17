Birthday Club
DCSO: Man arrested after stealing truck on Woodlake Run

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Sheriff’s Office officials say a man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after burglarizing and stealing a truck.

According to a press release, Sheriff’s Office officials were dispatched to the 4500 block of Woodlake Run in response to a burglary in progress.

Officials say the owners of the truck saw a man, later identified as 40-year-old Damian Brown, break into their garage and steal at blue Chevy Silverado.

Brown drove away deputies arrived on scene. Deputies patrolled the area, but were unable to locate Brown or the stolen truck.

The press release states the homeowners knew Brown and did not give him permission to take their truck.

Officials say Brown allegedly left the stolen truck on KY 144 in Hancock County and fled the scene. The homeowners contacted deputies and told them Brown was headed to the Budget Inn in Owensboro.

Deputies eventually located Brown and took him to the hospital to treat wounds on his eye that he said were caused by running through the woods all day.

At the hospital, Brown became aggressive and injured a deputy and damaged hospital property.

Brown was cleared from the hospital and booked into the Daviess County Detention Center. He is being charged with burglary, auto theft, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.

