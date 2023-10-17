Birthday Club
Crews called to water main break in northern Vanderburgh Co.

By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The water department was called to a break on Boonville New Harmony Road.

It happened Tuesday around 10:45, just east of St. Joseph Avenue.

We could see water on the roadway and crews at the scene, but we don’t know yet how long the work will take.

We’ll let you know if we hear any word about a boil advisory.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

