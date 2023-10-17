Clouds to Sun

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Early clouds then becoming partly sunny as high temps climb into the mid-60s. Tonight, it will be mostly clear as lows dip into the lower 40s.

Wednesday, mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer as high temperatures ascend into the lower 70s. Wednesday night, becoming mostly cloudy as lows dip into the mid-50s.

Thursday, becoming mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. High temperatures remaining in the lower 70s behind southerly winds. The severe weather threat is low.

