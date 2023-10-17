Attacked umpire in Warrick Co. now facing child sex crime charges

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The little league umpire who authorities say was attacked by a parent in Warrick County, is now facing a total of 13 counts of child exploitation, possession of child pornography, and voyeurism.

The affidavit for 18-year-old Stephen Custer shows the reason for the attack, was he was taking photos of children in the bathroom.

Deputies say on May 22, 2022, they were called to the baseball fields on Vann Park because a parent was fighting an umpire.

The parents told deputies it was because their child came running out of the bathroom screaming that Custer took photos of him.

The say another child made the same claim.

The dad admitting to punching Custer, who was a juvenile at the time.

After the incident, deputies say they seized Custer’s Microsoft tablet.

They say they found a “hidden” section with 4,900 images and videos, some of which were child pornography.

Custer’s phone was then searched, where authorities say they found 22 files of child sexual abuse material and seven files of voyeurism.

They say those files were videos from several bathrooms of boys using the urinals and stalls.

Custer was arrested October 9, and released on a $5,000 bond.

He’s due back in court November 13.

