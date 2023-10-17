Birthday Club
Antler Alert: KYTC warning public of deer-related crashes

Antler Alert: KYTC warning public of deer-related crashes
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet leaders say it is “Antler Alert” season.

This means it is peak season for deer-related crashes.

According to a press release, November is the time when the most crashes occur.

In 20-22, just over three-thousand crashes were reported involving deer.

At least four people were killed.

We also know several Tri-State counties rank highest in deer related crashed.

Hopkins was the second highest in 20-22 with 120 crashes reported.

Muhlenberg, Henderson, Ohio, and Daviess were not far behind with 47 to 79 crashes reported.

