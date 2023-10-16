Young and improving Memorial Girls Soccer squad, peaking just in time, for deep postseason run

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There were a handful of high school soccer teams, who won IHSAA regional titles on Saturday, so that means, they are now moving on, to the semistate round.

One of those such teams, was Memorial girls soccer, who beat SIAC rival, Jasper, 2-0, to win the program’s 19th regional crown. Angie Lensing’s squad only has six seniors, and play a lot of underclassmen.

That resulted in a slow start to their season, as the Tigers were just 1-3 in the early going. However, this team worked very hard, to turn things around, and as the season wore on, they improved day by day, and now here the program is, just one win away, from another trip to the state finals.

“We took some hard losses, and we learned a lot from those things along the way. We changed some formations, and we changed some people,” said Memorial girls soccer head coach, Angie Lensing. “We took Claire from the center back to the center mid, and adjusted some other people and it’s been working in our favor. We’ve worked on not only fitness, but mental toughness, and I think these girls displayed exactly those two things.”



“We’ve really just been trying to go game by game, like that’s been our mentality over the whole season and just trying to just outwork our own potential and just keep on trying to fight to just keep on moving on to the next game,” said Memorial junior Myla Browning, who scored both goals in the regional final. “Every week at practice, we’re just preparing for that game, not the next one that could possibly happen, just that game, and I think that’s really helped us out.”



So, the Memorial girls will face Guerin Catholic, in the IHSAA Class 2A semistate, at 6:00, at North High School’s Bundrant Stadium, on Saturday.

That match is part of a soccer semistate tripleheader at Bundrant Stadium, on Saturday. At 1:00, Forest Park plays Greenwood Christian in the class 1A semistate contest, and that’s followed by the class 3A boys semistate match, between Memorial and Indianapolis Brebeuf.

The Mater Dei girls soccer team plays its semistate game, up at Columbus East H.S., at 6:00, against Park Tudor.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.