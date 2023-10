EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival say they have a winner for the Half Pot.

They will hold a press conference today at 4 p.m.

Officials say the winner has requested to remain anonymous, but will be sending a representative to speak on their behalf.

You’ll be able to watch it live here.

