Vanderburgh Co. Jail inmates go through CPR training

By 14 News Staff
Oct. 16, 2023
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Inmates at the Vanderburgh County Jail got the chance to receive CPR training.

The training was administered by the Red Cross and USI’s nursing program.

The reason for this training is because the sheriff says some incarcerated individuals are more vulnerable to medical emergencies due to substance abuse issues.

There were 60 people across four classes, and they say that because of a high volume of interest, they’ll be offering more trainings in the future.

UPDATE: 18-year-old dies after being hit on bicycle in Mt. Carmel
New indoor playground opening in Evansville
Person hurt in morning house fire in Evansville
New indoor playground going in
