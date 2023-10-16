USI Women’s Soccer grabs draw with second-half goal at UT-Martin

MARTIN, TN. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Soccer earned a point on the road Sunday afternoon after a scrappy effort against the University of Tennessee at Martin led to a 1-1 draw.

The offenses became the story early with a high-shooting start to the contest. USI fired the game’s first two shots in the first three minutes before UT Martin launched the next six shots over the next six minutes. The Skyhawks scored on their sixth shot of the match in the 10th minute to take an early 1-0 advantage. UT Martin’s Izzy Patterson took a shot that snuck over the outstretched arm of USI redshirt freshman goalkeeper Anna Markland (Hoover, Alabama) and into the top half of the net.

Both defenses and goalkeepers were kept busy in the opening half. The two sides combined for 21 first-half shots, nine for USI and 12 for UT Martin. Markland made four first-half saves, and freshman midfielder Greta Ohlwein (Chicago, Illinois) had three shots in the first half for USI. The Skyhawks took the 1-0 lead into halftime.

The Screaming Eagles ramped up the pressure to start the second half, leading to a match-tying goal in the 55th minute. Senior midfielder Avery Schone (Galena, Ohio) gained possession near the center line and played a long pass toward the left side of the box where Ohlwein slipped the ball past UT Martin’s goalkeeper into the net. For Ohlwein, it was her first career goal, becoming the sixth different Screaming Eagle to score a career first this season. In the few minutes that followed the tying goal, USI threatened with three more shots toward the goal but was kept out.

UT Martin applied some attacking pressure midway into the second half, getting a few looks of their own, including a free kick just outside the top of the box that Markland saved. Southern Indiana’s defense remained solid by blocking shots and forcing a few wide of the net to keep the match level at one. In the final five minutes, the Eagles ripped four shots looking for the potential go-ahead goal. Freshman midfielder Lydia Bordfeld (Evansville, Indiana) had two good looks out of the final four shots for USI, getting one blocked and the other saved by the Skyhawks’ goalkeeper.

The feisty shootout featured 41 combined shots, including a season-high 21 shot attempts by Southern Indiana. USI outshot UT Martin 12-8 in the second 45 minutes. Both teams placed six shots on target. Individually, USI had seven players take multiple shot attempts. Ohlwein and sophomore midfielder Peyton Murphy (Bargersville, Indiana) had four shots each. Senior midfielder Paige Vanek (St. Charles, Missouri) had three attempts and two on goal. Markland totaled five saves between the posts.

Sunday’s tie extended the Screaming Eagles’ unbeaten streak to a season-best five matches. USI is now 3-0-2 in the last five contests. On the season, Southern Indiana moved to 4-6-6 overall and 3-1-3 in Ohio Valley Conference play. The Eagles are in third place in the OVC with 12 points heading into the final week of the regular season. An opportunity to host during the first weekend of the 2023 Ohio Valley Conference Tournament or even earn a double-bye into the semifinals is a possibility for USI going into the last week. The Skyhawks are now 5-7-4 this season with a 2-2-3 conference record. UT Martin is fifth in the OVC standings with nine points.

Up next, the Screaming Eagles will return to Strassweg Field for the regular season home finale Thursday at 7 p.m. against Southeast Missouri State University. The match can be seen with a subscription to ESPN+.

