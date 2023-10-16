USI tennis player cuts season short to fight in Israeli army

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana athlete Guy Finkelstein says he got a call to serve in the Israeli army a few days ago.

Before starting college in the United States, Finkelstein served three years in the Israel Defense Forces. He says he first learned of the attacks on Israel during one of his tennis tournaments.

“I was not able to mentally stay in the United States while my country going through all this, my family and my friends,” Finkelstein said.

The USI junior and tennis star says he didn’t have to answer the call to service since he was living abroad, so his family urged him to take a few days to make the decision.

“I tried to focus on school, I had some work to do, I couldn’t. I tried to focus on tennis, and I couldn’t,” said Finkelstein. “Then, I said, ‘Ok,’ if I can’t even focus on school, I can’t even focus on tennis, there’s no reason for me to stay.”

Finkelstein says he grew up in a village only 40 minutes from the Gaza border. He says he has many friends and acquaintances who have been hurt or killed in attacks by terrorists the last few weeks.

After days of deliberating, Finkelstein says his own mother was almost killed by Hamas gunmen while riding her bicycle with a group of friends.

“She managed to escape and hide in a protected place,” Finkelstein said. “Sadly, one of her friends got shot and was killed.”

After only a few days with his unit, Finkelstein says he’s seen things that will stay with him forever.

“Yesterday, I was in a tennis tournament in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and today I am in village,” said Finkelstein. “It’s not village anymore. Whole houses are burned. You walk through from house to house, and you walk in the middle of the street you see just red and blue.”

Finkelstein says he’s been to villages where Hamas fighters left behind burned and decaying bodies murdered in the street.

Even though he says he read stories of the violence, he says he never could’ve imagined the reality.

“I saw with my own eyes the things I really can’t even describe with words, horrible things that I can’t even believe people would do,” he said. “I saw they killed babies and children in front of their parents in front of their living room.”

For now, Finkelstein’s tennis career is on hold. He says he doesn’t know how long he’ll have to be overseas.

“Everybody wants to be safe, and we just want to get our hostages back,” he said. “We just want to stop the terror.”

Finkelstein says his whole university was behind him and his decision to fight for his country. He says his goal is to eventually return to Evansville to finish his education.

