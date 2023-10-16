Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Touchdown Live Player of the Week Nominees- Week 9

Touchdown Live Player of the Week Nominees- Week 9
By Max Parker
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Here are your nominees for this week’s Touchdown Live Player of the Week.

To secure your vote, download the 14 Sports App.

Elijah Wagner, QB, Bosse: 15 of 21 for 300 yards passing. 22 carries for 203 yards. 6 total touchdowns. (4 passing, 2 rushing)

Twin brothers: Noah & Landon Terry, BOTH RBs, Tell City:

--Noah Terry had 13 carries for 313 yards & 4 touchdowns.

--Landon Terry had 7 carries for 168 yards & 2 touchdowns.

A combined 481 yards & 6 touchdowns between them. (They also have each now cracked the 1,000-yard mark this season.)

Sawyer Guillaume, RB, Perry Central: 15 carries for 172 yards & 5 touchdowns.

O’Ryan Curry, RB, Southridge: 13 carries for 182 yards & 4 touchdowns.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Side Nut Club announces winner of half pot
Evansville family wins West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot
RONALD EUGENE WARD JR
Evansville man arrested for using dead person’s ID, police say
Luis Segoviano
Agents: Man gets someone else to claim casino jackpot to avoid taxes
UPDATE: 18-year-old dies after being hit on bicycle in Mt. Carmel
UPDATE: 18-year-old dies after being hit on bicycle in Mt. Carmel
“I’m not paying them off”: Student loan repayments resume after 3-year hiatus
“I’m not paying them off”: Student loan repayments resume after 3-year hiatus

Latest News

Touchdown Live Player of the Week Nominees- Week 9
Touchdown Live Player of the Week Nominees- Week 9
Memorial girls soccer regional title
Young and improving Memorial Girls Soccer squad, peaking just in time, for deep postseason run
IHSAA Cross Country boys sectional
IHSAA Cross Country Boys Sectional at Angel Mounds
IHSAA Cross Country girls sectional
IHSAA Cross Country Girls Sectional at Angel Mounds