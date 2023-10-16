Touchdown Live Player of the Week Nominees- Week 9

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Here are your nominees for this week’s Touchdown Live Player of the Week.

Elijah Wagner, QB, Bosse : 15 of 21 for 300 yards passing. 22 carries for 203 yards. 6 total touchdowns. (4 passing, 2 rushing)

Twin brothers: Noah & Landon Terry, BOTH RBs, Tell City :

--Noah Terry had 13 carries for 313 yards & 4 touchdowns.

--Landon Terry had 7 carries for 168 yards & 2 touchdowns.

A combined 481 yards & 6 touchdowns between them. (They also have each now cracked the 1,000-yard mark this season.)

Sawyer Guillaume, RB, Perry Central : 15 carries for 172 yards & 5 touchdowns.

O’Ryan Curry, RB, Southridge : 13 carries for 182 yards & 4 touchdowns.

