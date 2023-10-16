Spreading a message of peace: YWCA hosting multiple events for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the YWCA is honoring survivors with several events this week.

Kicking things off on Monday, leaders are hosting the “Imagine a World Without Violence” event.

Organizers say for that event, they are asking you to take a “Week Without Violence” campaign selfie using one of their customizable signs. They then want you to tag YWCA on social media and use their hashtag #WWV23. Last, they are asking you to tag friends and challenge them to do the same.

The goal of the event is to reach out to others to talk about gender-based violence and to support survivors.

On Tuesday, organizers will be hosting the “Day of Action - Capitol Hill Call In Day. They say this event they are inviting you to engage with members of the Congress by calling your legislators to see how they are helping to support survivors.

On Thursday, leaders are hosting a “Chalk It Up” event between 2nd and 3rd street downtown. For this event, YWCA is inviting the community to come and mark up the sidewalk with messages of peace and anti-violence. That event is set to begin at 11 a.m., followed by a special proclamation from Mayor Lloyd Winnecke at 11:30.

On Friday, YWCA is inviting you to join them for an engaging Twitter/X chat from 1:00-2:00 p.m., hosted by their team at @YWCAUSA.

They say they will be discussing tech-facilitated gender-based violence, the harm it causes offline, and how to promote and ensure online safety. You can also participate in the conversation on Twitter by using #WWV23.

For those who are interested in these events and more, you can visit the YWCA website for more information.

