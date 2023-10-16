Birthday Club
Spencer Co. residents voice concerns over next steps of solar farm project

Spencer Co. residents voice concerns over next steps of solar farm project
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In Spencer County, residents are concerned about the potential building of solar farms around the town of Grandview.

[Previous Story: Meeting to discuss solar farms held in Spencer Co.]

The board meeting started at 6 p.m. on Monday and is being held in Grandview’s Town Hall.

The town is expected to decide on next steps with the project.

Our Brady Williams is at that meeting tonight and will have a full wrap up at 14 News at 10.

