Rock band Disturbed announces stop in Evansville during ‘Take Back Your Life Tour’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Monday, rock band Disturbed announced they will be hitting the road for their “Take Back Your Life Tour”, which includes a stop in Evansville.

According to a release, that tour includes 23 dates.

The band plans on stopping in Evansville on Monday, February 5 at the Ford Center.

Officials say special guests Falling In Reverse and Plush will also be there.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 20 at 10 a.m.

For those who are interested, you can buy those tickets at Livenation.com.

