Police make second arrest after $40k worth of items stolen from store

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Police Department has made a second arrest following a burglary last week.

According to a police report, officers were called to Market Place for a theft report on Monday, October 9 around 10:45 a.m.

Police say two men stole around $40,000 worth of items from the back of the store.

Officers were able to find and arrest one of those men, Steven Smith.

A report shows Smith admitted to taking the items, and identified the other suspect as Ian Taylor.

Police say they arrested Taylor on Friday, October 13 after he admitted to the theft during an interview at the police station.

