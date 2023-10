EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have a 14 news update on a new business taking over the old BFit by Bob’s building off East Virginia and Cross Pointe Boulevard in Evansville.

A Dig ‘N Roll is moving in.

It will be a new indoor playground.

Signs are going up now, and owners say they hope to open the playground next month.

