Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Developing in Evansville, a man was arrested after police say he used a dead man’s ID at a traffic stop.

In Illinois, a 71-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a 6-year-old Muslim boy.

Police say the boy’s family was targeted because of their Islamic faith and the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken continues urging countries in the Middle East to work together to keep the war from expanding, but the main focus for U.S. officials is finding and rescuing American hostages.

We are now one month into the United Auto Workers strike.

Many members eager to get back to work, but they’re making it clear that they’re willing to continue striking for the changes they want.

