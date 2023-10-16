Indiana Public Access Counselor explains opinion issued against EVSC

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On October 10, Indiana Public Access Counselor, Luke Britt, issued an opinion stating that their office believes the EVSC violated Indiana’s Open Door Law.

Britt says now that the opinion is filed, what happens next is out of their hands.

“When suddenly Harwood was told they were going to be moved and the school was going to be closed, and I found that out as a volunteer within Harwood, I knew it had not ever been discussed,” says former EVSC board member, Ann Ennis.

Ennis says when the EVSC voted to close Harwood Career Preparatory High School back in March, it wasn’t the decision that bothered her.

“I didn’t have a disagreement with doing it. I had a disagreement with the process,” says Ennis. “Luke Britt, the Public Access Counselor Attorney had said if somebody filed a complaint, they would probably do something about it, and so I filed a complaint.”

Ennis reached out to the Public Access Counselor, alleging the school board made the decision without offering a public comment opportunity.

“The whole point of the Open Door Law is that these types of governing bodies, so school boards, county councils, city councils, county commissioners, all that, they have the group,” says Britt. “The gathering that are kind of tasked with driving the direction of a political subdivision, whether that’s a school, a county, or a municipality.”

Britt says they first issued an informal opinion on the matter when Ennis reached out. After she filed a formal complaint, Britt says they reached out to the school board.

“That’s kind of their opportunity to give their side of the story if you will, and give some justification as to what they’re doing, some arguments as to why they think maybe that’s the correct course of action,” said Britt. “Well, in this case we didn’t get that response.”

With no response, Britt says their hands are tied.

In that opinion released on October 10, Public Access Counselor Luke Britt, says the EVSC violated Indiana’s Open Door Law.

With the opinion now out, he says it normally functions as a bit of a wake-up call for organizations to change.

“They’re held to a little bit of a heightened standard so that when they deliberate,” said Britt. “When they make decisions, when they talk about entering into contracts or dealing with personnel, that all of that is transparent, and the mechanism by which they do that is to hold open meetings to talk about that stuff.”

Britt says any further action would fall on the complainant, Ennis, to get the opinion enforced in court.

Ennis says she’s keeping her options open in hopes the school corporation would “follow state law.”

According to Britt, he says it’s extremely rare for an organization to not respond when they reach out, especially one as large as the EVSC.

14 News reached out to the EVSC once we were made aware of this opinion on October 13 and once again on October 16. We’ve yet to receive a reply.

