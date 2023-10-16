Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Indiana Public Access Counselor explains opinion issued against EVSC

Formal opinion says the EVSC violated state law
Indiana Public Access Counselor issues opinion on state law violation complaint
By Mitchell Carter
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On October 10, Indiana Public Access Counselor, Luke Britt, issued an opinion stating that their office believes the EVSC violated Indiana’s Open Door Law.

Britt says now that the opinion is filed, what happens next is out of their hands.

[Previous Story: Indiana’s Public Access Counselor says the EVSC board members violated a state law]

“When suddenly Harwood was told they were going to be moved and the school was going to be closed, and I found that out as a volunteer within Harwood, I knew it had not ever been discussed,” says former EVSC board member, Ann Ennis.

Ennis says when the EVSC voted to close Harwood Career Preparatory High School back in March, it wasn’t the decision that bothered her.

“I didn’t have a disagreement with doing it. I had a disagreement with the process,” says Ennis. “Luke Britt, the Public Access Counselor Attorney had said if somebody filed a complaint, they would probably do something about it, and so I filed a complaint.”

Ennis reached out to the Public Access Counselor, alleging the school board made the decision without offering a public comment opportunity.

“The whole point of the Open Door Law is that these types of governing bodies, so school boards, county councils, city councils, county commissioners, all that, they have the group,” says Britt. “The gathering that are kind of tasked with driving the direction of a political subdivision, whether that’s a school, a county, or a municipality.”

Britt says they first issued an informal opinion on the matter when Ennis reached out. After she filed a formal complaint, Britt says they reached out to the school board.

“That’s kind of their opportunity to give their side of the story if you will, and give some justification as to what they’re doing, some arguments as to why they think maybe that’s the correct course of action,” said Britt. “Well, in this case we didn’t get that response.”

With no response, Britt says their hands are tied.

In that opinion released on October 10, Public Access Counselor Luke Britt, says the EVSC violated Indiana’s Open Door Law.

With the opinion now out, he says it normally functions as a bit of a wake-up call for organizations to change.

“They’re held to a little bit of a heightened standard so that when they deliberate,” said Britt. “When they make decisions, when they talk about entering into contracts or dealing with personnel, that all of that is transparent, and the mechanism by which they do that is to hold open meetings to talk about that stuff.”

Britt says any further action would fall on the complainant, Ennis, to get the opinion enforced in court.

Ennis says she’s keeping her options open in hopes the school corporation would “follow state law.”

According to Britt, he says it’s extremely rare for an organization to not respond when they reach out, especially one as large as the EVSC.

14 News reached out to the EVSC once we were made aware of this opinion on October 13 and once again on October 16. We’ve yet to receive a reply.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RONALD EUGENE WARD JR
Evansville man arrested for using dead person’s ID, police say
Luis Segoviano
Agents: Man gets someone else to claim casino jackpot to avoid taxes
“I’m not paying them off”: Student loan repayments resume after 3-year hiatus
“I’m not paying them off”: Student loan repayments resume after 3-year hiatus
Bellatrix
Bellatrix, adorable dog with special needs, adopted at Evansville rescue shelter
West Side Nut Club announces winner of half pot
Evansville family wins West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot

Latest News

Spencer Co. residents voice concerns over next steps of solar farm project
Spencer Co. residents voice concerns over next steps of solar farm project
Agents: Man gets someone else to claim casino jackpot to avoid taxes
Agents: Man gets someone else to claim casino jackpot to avoid taxes
USI tennis player cuts season short to fight in Israeli army
USI tennis player cuts season short to fight in Israeli army
Madisonville man facing multiple charges after arrested twice in same day
Madisonville man facing multiple charges after arrested twice in same day