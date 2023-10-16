Birthday Club
Hadi Shriners to host free screening clinic for children Saturday

(123rf.com)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hadi Shriners will have a free clinic screening for children Saturday morning.

According to a press release, a doctor will be available for evaluating children under age 18 for Bone, Muscle, or joint problems, burn scars, cleft lip, palate Scoliosis, Spina Bifida, skin disorders and Burn Care and Wound Care.

Officials say the screening will take place at 6 Walnut Street in Evansville from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Walk ins are welcome and no appointment is necessary.

A referral to a Shriners Hospital for Children will be made after screening if required.

Transportation to Shriners Hospitals for Children is provided at no cost courtesy of Hadi Shrine Transportation.

Click here for more information on Hadi Shriners.

