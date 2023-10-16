Grand opening held for Romain Subaru on Virginia Street

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday was the grand opening of the new Romain Subaru facility on Virginia Street.

Officials say the new building is filling the needs that they were struggling before to meet.

In their previous location, they were needing more parking spaces and wanted more room for the customers to wait.

They say they’ve also added room to work on more vehicles at a time and added a car wash.

Officials say this has been a long time coming for the company.

“To see how the businesses grown over the last 25 years since I’ve been in the business is really exciting we want to continue to grow and serve our customers the best way we can,” said Romain CEO, Amy Romain.

They say they will be having more events in the future at the new facility.

