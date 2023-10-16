GCSO: Man arrested after crashing car into ditch

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing charges following a car accident that deputies say happened Saturday morning.

According to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, that crash was in the 1200 block of South 25 West near Haubstadt.

A release shows when deputies arrived on scene they found a truck on its side in a ditch, as well as the driver, Wesley Klueg.

While speaking with Klueg, deputies say there were clues that he was drunk.

After further investigation, Klueg was arrested and booked into Gibson County Jail.

He is facing a operating a vehicle while intoxicated charge, and a minor consumption charge.

A release shows Klueg is being held on a $650 bond.

