GCSO: Man arrested after crashing car into ditch

Wesley Klueg
Wesley Klueg(Gibson County Sheriff's Office)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing charges following a car accident that deputies say happened Saturday morning.

According to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, that crash was in the 1200 block of South 25 West near Haubstadt.

A release shows when deputies arrived on scene they found a truck on its side in a ditch, as well as the driver, Wesley Klueg.

While speaking with Klueg, deputies say there were clues that he was drunk.

After further investigation, Klueg was arrested and booked into Gibson County Jail.

He is facing a operating a vehicle while intoxicated charge, and a minor consumption charge.

A release shows Klueg is being held on a $650 bond.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

“I’m not paying them off”: Student loan repayments resume after 3-year hiatus
Evansville Wartime Museum hosts ‘Vietnam Weekend’ event
A Kansas couple said they can’t move on with building their dream home because of an area HVAC...
Couple says they are out nearly $30K building home; DA’s office investigating HVAC company

Rock band Disturbed announces stop in Evansville during ‘Take Back Your Life Tour’
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Evansville convenience store
Crews respond to early morning house fire on Sweetser Ave.