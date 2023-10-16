Birthday Club
Driver arrested while more than 2.5x legal alcohol limit, deputies say

Kyle Putman
Kyle Putman(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man is in jail on drunk driving charges after deputies in Vanderburgh County say he was caught driving with a BAC of .241.

29-year-old Kyle Putman was pulled over just after midnight Monday morning.

Deputies say he was driving erratically on Old Henderson Road near Dogtown Boat Ramp.

They say he had to lean on his car for balance.

After Putman failed several field sobriety tests, deputies say he was taken to jail.

During the trip, they say he repeated himself several times, as if he forgot already saying the same thing.

Deputies say his BAC was 2.6 times over the legal limit of .08.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

