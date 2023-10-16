Driver arrested while more than 2.5x legal alcohol limit, deputies say

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man is in jail on drunk driving charges after deputies in Vanderburgh County say he was caught driving with a BAC of .241.

29-year-old Kyle Putman was pulled over just after midnight Monday morning.

Deputies say he was driving erratically on Old Henderson Road near Dogtown Boat Ramp.

They say he had to lean on his car for balance.

After Putman failed several field sobriety tests, deputies say he was taken to jail.

During the trip, they say he repeated himself several times, as if he forgot already saying the same thing.

Deputies say his BAC was 2.6 times over the legal limit of .08.

