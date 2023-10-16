Drake tops Aces Women’s Soccer with first-half goal

DES MOINES, IA. (WFIE) - The homestanding Drake University Bulldogs used a first-half goal to hold off the visiting University of Evansville women’s soccer team on Sunday for a 1-0 victory in the first-ever women’s soccer match at Mediacom Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa.

Drake forward Layla Kelbel was able to collect a nifty flick on from fellow striker Emma Nagel and chipped it over UE goalkeeper Myia Danek in the 30th minute to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead. The goal was Kelbel’s fifth of the season.

In the second half, Evansville created multiple opportunities to try and equalize, but could not find the back of the net. In the 51st minute, freshman forward Brooklyn Robinson found space in the penalty area on the right side, but missed outside of the post. Then, in the 65th minute, Drake used a team save on a blast from UE junior midfielder Reese Simmons and another block on a shot from freshman forward A’Liyah Warrick. Simmons also had a left-footed blast from just above the penalty area in the 88th minute that was saved by Drake goalkeeper Addie Ford.

Danek kept UE in the match with key saves in the 76th and 79th minutes. Overall, Danek recorded five saves for UE. Simmons led the UE offense with three shots, including two on goal.

With the victory, Drake remains in first place in the Missouri Valley Conference with 19 points with a 10-3-3 overall record and 6-1-1 MVC mark. Evansville, meanwhile, sits in eighth place in the Valley with eight points on a 1-5-8 overall record and 1-2-5 conference mark.

Evansville will now return to Arad McCutchan Stadium for the final two matches of the regular-season this week against Indiana State (2-6-8, 1-4-3 MVC) on Thursday night at 6 p.m. and Missouri State (10-1-5, 5-0-3 MVC) on Sunday at noon.

A victory by Evansville on Thursday night could potentially clinch a spot for UE in the MVC Tournament, as the Purple Aces sit two points ahead of both Indiana State and Illinois State for the eighth and final spot in the Valley Tournament. Both matches this week can be seen live on ESPN+.

