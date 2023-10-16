Birthday Club
Crews respond to early morning house fire on Sweetser Ave.

Crews respond to early morning house fire on Sweetser Ave.(14 News)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department was called to a house fire early Monday.

Central Dispatch confirms that happened in the 2600 block of Sweetser Avenue around 6:30 a.m.

Our 14 News crew on scene says one man was taken to the hospital for injuries.

They say the injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

We will continue to update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

