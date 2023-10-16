Crews respond to early morning house fire on Sweetser Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department was called to a house fire early Monday.

Central Dispatch confirms that happened in the 2600 block of Sweetser Avenue around 6:30 a.m.

Our 14 News crew on scene says one man was taken to the hospital for injuries.

They say the injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

